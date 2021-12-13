WFSB – Several schools across Connecticut have experienced several threats and investigations of weapons being brought to school.
Former FBI Agent and Criminal Justice Professor, Kenneth Gray of the University of New Haven says the first step is for students to speak up if they see something that looks wrong.
“Copycat events are a real concern and it’s something that schools are very much aware of. That’s why you see the concern here in Connecticut,” says Gray.
In the past month, a Hamden High School student was arrested for making threats on Instagram. Then students from Seymour are facing charges for taking pictures of them posing with weapons and an Ansonia student was arrested for a school threat that caused a lockdown.
Farmington Police say a student is in jail for bringing a gun to on school grounds.
“We did our searches, we did our monitoring, we did extra security, there’s several other things that we did to ensure the safety of your kids,” Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson says.
The investigation prompted a school safety meeting tonight with parents wanting more information.
“I think that all these questions point to a need for more clarity and detail,” says one parent at the meeting.
Another parent says, “After all this happened, I’m not ok and I’m sure a lot of us parents are not going to be silent about it.”
No violence came from these threats, but Gray says parents and students can stay alert to best protect themselves.
“If the parents detect there’s a change in personality, if the person has become very secretive very paranoid acting, if they seem to be really withdrawn then they may seem to be detecting a problem,” Gray says.
When the student brought a gun to Farmington High School, a student reported the incident. Gray says students should always speak up.
“If they feel concerned, if they think that something is going to happen, they should alert the principal, the deal, they should be telling some adult what is going on,” says Gray.
Farmington Police say they are adding to school protocols. In their investigation of this incident, they say they did not find a threat of gun violence.
