FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a massive fire Friday evening.
It happened during the early evening hours on Forest Hills Drive.
"NFD Engine mutual aide to the town of Farmington for station coverage," said the Newington Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.
There is no word on whether anyone was injured.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.