FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A home once owned by Fotis Dulos and his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos is off the market.
The home at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington sold for $1.85 million.
The sale was confirmed by an attorney for Farber Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber.
The house, which includes a library, home gym, wine cellar, and an elevator, had been put on the market last October.
That was about nine months after Fotis Dulos’ suicide attempt. He later died at a hospital in New York.
Dulos was at the center of an investigation into Farber Dulos’ disappearance.
His estranged wife was last seen on May 24, 2019 after she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan.
Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
The Farmington property had been a focus amid the ongoing investigation into her disappearance, and presumed death.
In early January of 2020, Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping. Jennifer Farber Dulos’ body was never found.
Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Additionally, Dulos’ civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Earlier this year, state troopers were seen at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. in Farmington, another property that was owned by Dulos' company the Fore Group.
Police had said they were following up on old leads but that there was no new information to be released.
Attorney Richard Weinstein said the money from the Jefferson Crossing sale will eventually go to Gloria Farber to reimburse her for the bank mortgage she had to pay off.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
