BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- A Farmington man was killed when the vehicle he was operating crashed off Rt.9 Friday afternoon.
According to Connecticut State Police, 80-year-old Anthony Autorino was killed in the crash that caused heavy delays Friday in the area of exit 24 on Rt. 9 northbound.
Police said Autorino's 2006 Hummer H3 went off the roadway and over the right shoulder, striking and traveling through a wire-rope guardrail.
The vehicle ended up rolling and coming to a rest upside-down in a 4-foot body of water.
Investigation revealed Autorino was the lone occupant in the SUV which also did not make contact with any other vehicles.
Autorino was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.
A Department of Transportation worker was also hit by a car while working on the scene of the crash.
The worker suffered non-life-threatening injures, according to DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, as lane closures and a complete highway shutdown are expected.
