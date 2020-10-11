NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) – A Farmington man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in New Britain.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 1525 Stanly Street near Central Connecticut State University following the report of gunshots.
Arriving officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 24-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Police said it appears the parties involved knew each other and this incident was the result of an ongoing dispute.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 860-826-3131.
