FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Eversource Hartford Marathon is just a day away, and a Farmington man is running for a cause near and dear to his heart.
Many people are running this race for themselves, for someone, or for a cause.
Rufino Medina, from Farmington, admits to having a problem with alcohol.
He’s been sober for eight years now, and he’s said he got into running as a way to stay sober.
"I run to get solace, peace of mind for my mental health. It helps me keep me in the present. Helps me deal with my stress, anxiety, keeps in focused,” Medina said.
He went on to say, “I dealt with substance abuse for quite some time in the past and I started running 6 years ago and I noticed immediately the mental, spiritual and physical benefits that I gained from running and I continued with it."
Medina has run 17 half marathons in Hartford and in other states as well.
