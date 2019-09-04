FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Farmington location of the McKesson medical company announced it is leaving Connecticut, and taking nearly 150 jobs with it.
A company spokesperson said the decision to close is part of a consolidation plan, and all jobs will be moved to Richmond, Virginia or Jacksonville, Florida.
The 150 employees in Farmington will be able to apply for jobs at the company's other facilities and transfer.
The company says the Farmington location will not close any earlier than April of 2020.
McKesson makes wholesale medical supplies, surgical products and equipment.
The company has 8,000 employees nationwide.
