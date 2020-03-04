FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating a crash in Farmington on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Farmington Avenue near the intersection of High Street.
When Channel 3 arrived on scene, a car with damage to the front bumper and windshield was being towed away.
Farmington Avenue is currently open to traffic.
Police and an ambulance were on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.