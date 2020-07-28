FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Farmington police are investigating a piece of racist mail that was sent to a member of the town’s Racial Equality Taskforce.
Police said the resident received the piece of mail on July 26.
The Town of Farmington and the police department are currently working to determine the origin and sender of the envelope.
Police nor the town council expanded on what the letter entailed.
The town council released a statement, which said in part, “This highlights how important the work of the Racial Equality Taskforce is. The members will be working diligently to fight for equality and combat injustice in all forms. Racism has no place here, and we are grateful for the individuals that have volunteered to lead this effort.”
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Farmington Police at 860-675-2462.
