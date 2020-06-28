FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Farmington Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in 1998.
The victim, Agnieszka Ziemlewski, also known as Agnes or Niki, was shot and killed on September 24, 1998.
Police say Ziemlewski was walking in the MDC Reservoir property on a walking trail that day. She was killed 100 feet from the gate at Old Mountain Road.
This case was covered on Fugitive Files in February.
The police department says they have continuously investigated the case and did not let it go "cold."
Officials say the Farmington Police Department's Detective Unit partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Behavioral Analysis Unit in 2018 and conducted a complete review of the case.
Police arrested Katherine Pires, 50, of East Hartford, in connection with the investigation.
Pires was charged with Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree and Interfering with an Officer.
Pires is held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday morning.
"The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’ family," police said in a statement.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for Ziemlewski's murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-673-8266 or e-mail justice4agnes@farmington-ct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.