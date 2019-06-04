FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Farmington police have alerted two local schools to keep students inside during recess due to an escaped patient from UConn Health.
The superintendent notified Irving A. Robbins Middle School and East Farms Elementary School families around 12:30 p.m.
Both schools are located on Wolf Pit Road.
UConn Health officials said the 24-year-old male patient is not a threat to the community, but police are trying to find him to ensure proper follow-up care is received.
He was last spotted wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark pants in the woods surrounding UConn Health and the nearby O'Meara Farms community.
School officials said a normal school day continues while officials stay in contact with the police department.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.