FARMINGTON (WFSB) - Police in Farmington are searching for a missing teen who they say walked off from an area Wednesday night.
Police said 18-year-old Rehmaan Khalid, who is disabled, walked off from an area on Ely Road.
Khalid is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants and an orange puffy coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police at 860-675-2400
