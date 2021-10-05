FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police will charge a man for seriously injuring a Farmington officer last month.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday afternoon.

That's when police will serve an arrest warrant.

According to police, Acevedo caused serious injuries to Officer James O'Donnell on Sept. 20.

It happened on Talcott Notch Road in Farmington around 12:50 a.m.

Fund set up to help Farmington officer struck by stolen car As a Farmington police officer recovers from injuries sustained when he was struck by the driver of a stolen car last week, a fund to help with expenses has been set up for him.

The call came in as a reported catalytic converter theft. When officers arrived to the scene, they attempted to contact the suspect and block him in. However, the suspect managed to pin O'Donnell between the officer's cruiser and the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was driving a stolen motor vehicle at the time, police said. He managed to get away.

The suspect eventually crashed the vehicle a short distance away and fled on foot into some woods.

Police said on Tuesday that they obtained an arrest warrant for Acevedo and plan to serve it during an already-planned court appearance at Hartford Superior Court. Acevedo has been in custody on a larceny charge.

Farmington police said their officers will be in attendance.

Police said O'Donnell needed a lengthy rehabilitation to full recover from the incident.

He suffered multiple broken bones.