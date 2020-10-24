FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Interested in buying the former home of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos?
You may be in luck.
The 2011 colonial home at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington is up for sale again.
According to William Raveis' website, the two-plus acres of property can be purchased for $1,750,000.
The residence includes a library, home gym, wine cellar, washers and dryers, and an elevator.
The home office features a half bath, private entrance, and an attached kitchenette.
There are a total of six bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.
The master bedroom suite is equipped with a wood-burning fireplace, a sitting room, walk-in closet, a soaking tub, and a shower with marble walls.
Property taxes for the home are estimated at over $42,000.
Earlier this year, Fotis Dulos, the man accused of murdering his wife, attempted to commit suicide in the garage of the residence.
He was taken to an area hospital before being transported to a hospital in the Bronx, where he later passed away.
Jennifer Dulos, Fotis' wife, has still not been found.
