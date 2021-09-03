FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Farmington River Tubing is closed for the season.
In a post on Facebook Friday morning, they said it had to close due to river flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, saying it was unsafe for tubing.
Farmington River Tubing is closed for the rest of the season and will reopen Memorial Day weekend next year.
