FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A referendum in Farmington is asking voters once again to see if they should build a new high school.
The multi-million dollar project would demo most of the campus and bring it up to safety and security requirements.
In a referendum, people will vote whether the town should spend approximately $136 million on a new high school.
It’s a hot-button issue, as signs are seen all over town.
“I think it’s about time we give kids a school that’s safe, that’s healthy and that it’s up to the standards,” said Scott Farrell, who voted in favor.
“Yes, these kids need a better high school. I don’t think the school committee went about it correctly,” said Bob Skelly, who voted against it.
Most of Farmington high would be demolished, with some exceptions.
The town council and school board agree it’s time for an update by supporting a new three-story building.
A 2019 report highlights numerous issues including overcrowding, security concerns, inadequate energy performance and failing ADA requirements.
Some say the price tag is not worth raising property taxes.
“My daughter’s biggest concern and that’s my biggest concern,” said Bill Dauphinee, who voted against it.
If the proposal falls through, like it did four years ago, parents are considering their options.
“We’re seriously thinking about, if it doesn’t go through, I’m going to put my daughter in private school,” said Steven Lamoureux, who voted in favor.
Part of the plan includes reimbursement from the state, about $26 million.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.