CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Even though the state got soaked on Sunday, there’s still a need for more rain.
Channel 3 meteorologists continue to say the rain heading our way Wednesday night is beneficial.
Beneficial rain means keeping the state out of a rain deficit, which we’re in right now.
Most areas are down an inch or more of rain for the month of March, and Wednesday night’s rain should close that gap.
“We’re having summers start earlier, and if things are already starting on the dry end, we can really be in trouble when the crops come in July, August to September,” said Christine Whitney, owner/operator of Phoenix Farm.
Even though most crops haven’t been planted yet, Wednesday night’s soaking rain is crucial for the soil to reach the correct moisture level.
“Makes it easier for when you’re preparing the soil, when you’re tilling it. Turning it over and putting the crops into and the roots start to spread down there’s already a water base there for them to draw on,” Whitney said.
Conditions were roughly the same a year ago.
In March 2020, 5 percent of Connecticut was abnormally dry.
Currently, 20 percent of the state sits in that category with no one technically in a drought.
“I do feel better about coming into this season and having a smaller deficit,” Whitney said.
Willimantic is down 1.63” of rain for March. Bradley Airport is down 1.25”.
Wednesday night’s rain will at the least put a huge dent in those numbers.
“I hope it’s going to put us into a good situation. So that we’re situated to you know get out there do what we need to do in the fields and get that other beneficial rain that’s going to come in April,” Whitney said.
Only Windham and New London counties are categorized as abnormally dry, and there is no drought in Connecticut.
The nearest drought is in Vermont, and that is expected to recover this spring.
