GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- With many grocery stores and other chains are limiting how much meat customers can buy, many people are turning to their local farmers to buy what they need.
Some major meat companies were forced to close packing plants when workers got sick with COVID-19, so there's a concern about a potential meat shortage.
At Maple View Farm in Granby, they raise pigs and cows and have a farm store. The family farm has seen so much business, they sold out of certain cuts of meat in just four months. Usually they would have the supply for about a year.
“We have seen so many new customers since the pandemic. People searching for local farms and some of them understand they need to support local businesses,” said Kate Bogli, of Maple View Farm. “At my farm store, you're likely the only one in the store at a time, rather than going to the grocery store where there's a lot more traffic.”
The business still has some meat like hot dogs, burgers, and other picnic food, and the family also runs a brewery.
At Stew Leonard’s in Newington, they said meat is still available.
“What the meat industry is telling us right now is that they are at 70% capacity right now, and within four to five weeks, will be back to 100%, so we’re seeing that this should be temporary right now,” said Stew Leonard Jr.
For local farmers, there is a bright side to the pandemic.
“There is a lot of food being grown right in our neighborhood and making sure we keep that is really important and for people to spend money at these local farm store,” Bogli said.
She added that she’s looking at raising chickens again because the demand is so great.
