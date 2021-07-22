ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The impact of all the rain the state received so far in July continues to be felt.
The significant rainfall created many challenges for farmers across the state, which could lead to a price increase for food.
Gilbert Farm in Rocky Hill has been operating for five generations. The family farm grows pumpkins, sweet corn, squash and more
“Just carrying on the heritage,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-owner, Gilbert Farm LLC.
While the farm sells its produce and flowers on Elm Street in Rocky Hill, most of its farmland is by the Connecticut River.
All of July’s rain created numerous challenges for Lisa Gilbert and her mother Linda.
“It’s come up, but never flooded to just at 16 feet,” Lisa Gilbert explained. “That’s a substantial amount of rainfall within just three weeks.”
When there’s so much rain, the water goes in between the rows of the crops and that makes them more susceptible to rotting.
“You’re starting to see the molds, the mildews, the funguses, the blights, to appear,” Lisa Gilbert said.
In one area of Gilbert Farm, the family has about 25 acres of land. There’s vegetables and hay. A bridge can typically be driven over to get to that location, but because of water levels, they must take a tractor to get there. However, the water is receding from the meadows back to the Connecticut River.
The Gilberts are relieved their crops didn’t go under water. They said it came close to happening.
“Getting in the fields without big equipment, we have tractors that are four-wheel drive,” Lisa Gilbert said. “They are the only thing that can go into these wet fields.”
She said this will impact the price of food.
“All the inputs that we’ve put into the field has gone up. Huge. The fertilizers [and] the sprays,” she said.
The hope is that the fields will drain and the soil dries out, minimizing anymore potential damage.
“It’s a very expensive gamble,” Lisa Gilbert said.
The Gilberts said they plan to carry on and make the best of the season all while hoping people continue supporting local farms.
