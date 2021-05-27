HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Unionized workers across the state are preparing to rally outside of the state capitol Thursday afternoon.
Members of SEIU 32BJ and other groups in the "Recovery for All Coalition" plan to stand up for hazard pay, higher standards, and union rights for all essential workers.
They'll be on the north steps of the state capitol at noon.
Fast food, grocery stores, health care and education employees are expected to take part.
As part of Thursday's event, McDonald's workers at the Interstate 95 service plaza in Branford walked off the job at 7 a.m. They said they'll join the rally in Hartford.
Organizers of the rally said that all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers were called heroes but were never fairly compensated for their efforts.
They argued that while Connecticut’s 14 billionaires increased their wealth by $12.6 billion over the last year, essential workers risked their lives to keep society afloat. They said many workers worked for low wages and benefits.
They said the workers deserve to be fairly compensated for their sacrifices, including emotional and physical hardship they endured.
They're expected to call on Gov. Ned Lamont to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide hazard pay for these essential workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.