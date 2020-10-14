BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) - A Prospect woman is dead following a crash in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, 78-year-old Sydell Kugell of Prospect was a passenger in a car driven by 81-year-old Luis Kugell of Prospect, when it was struck by a speeding car driven by 19-year-old Bridgeport resident Rolando Solano.
Police said Kugell’s Lexus was traveling southbound on Park Avenue and had stopped for the red light at Park Avenue and Thorme Street. After the light had changed the white Lexus proceeded to turn left from the left lane and was making a left turn onto Thorme Street.
According to police, as the Lexus was crossing the right lane of the northbound side of Park Avenue, an Acura, operated by Solano, which was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right lane of the northbound side of Park Avenue collided with the Lexus hitting it by the front passenger door.
The vehicles came to rest on the northeast corner of Park Avenue and Thorme Street. The Acura had 2 passengers, the right front passenger was identified as Christopher Terry, 18, of Bridgeport and the rear passenger is a juvenile. The Juvenile fled the scene, however after fleeing the scene he returned and requested medical treatment.
All occupants in both cars were transported to St Vincent’s Hospital. All occupants of the Acura sustained minor non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at St Vincent’s hospital.
Luis Kugell sustained minor non-life threatening injuries and was being treated for his injuries, Sydel Kugell sustained significant serious injuries and succumbed to her injuries at St Vincent’s Hospital.
Anyone with additional information related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division (Officer Ruffin) at 203-576-7640.
