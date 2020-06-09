TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - At least one person has died following a fiery crash in Torrington.
Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey says crews were called to the area of 255 Rossi Road around 2:45 Tuesday morning to find a vehicle that had gone off the road and was fully engulfed in flames.
Several people were rushed to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
At least one person has died as a result of the crash.
Officials also requested a LifeStar helicopter be brought in to assist, as well as the Western Area Regional Support and DUI Enforcement.
As of 6:30 a.m., Rossi Road by Town Farm Road remains closed to through traffic.
Part of Town Farm Road remains closed and it is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
This crash remains under investigation by the Torrington Police Department.
