WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash Friday evening in Waterbury.
CT State Police officials say that, around 5:15 p.m., a 1998 Lexus GS400 was heading west on I-84 when it suddenly crossed over all three lanes and hit the concrete barrier in the left shoulder.
The vehicle continued west along I-84, striking the metal beam guide rail several times and then eventually about 80 feet of a wire rope guard rail before coming to a full stop near Exit 21 and catching fire.
The operator of the vehicle, later identified as 50-year-old Waterbury resident Calvin Walton, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The two male passengers were transported to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation and additional treatment.
This incident remains under investigation by CT State Police.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact CT State Police Troop A at 203-267-2200.
