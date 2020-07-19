HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a busy section of roadway is closed as police investigate a deadly crash.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the collision happened by 249 Newington Avenue around 4:30 Sunday morning.
The Patrol and Crime Scene Division are also on scene assisting with the investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
