WILLIMANTIC (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident on Main Street Friday.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 1132 Main St. at about 10 p.m. Thursday on a report of a man lying in the roadway.
When officers arrived, they found the man on the side of the road. Windham Hospital Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man deceased.
The Willimantic Police Departments Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate this incident.
The male was identified as a 54-year-old Coventry resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Main Street between Tingly Street and Arnolds Lane is closed with an expected opening at 6am.
