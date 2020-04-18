HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are continuing to investigate an early-morning shooting.
Hartford Police. Lt. Paul Cicero tells us that officers responded to 416 Franklin Avenue around 2:00 a.m. to find a male party suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Wayland Street was closed between Franklin and Wethersfield Avenues as part of the investigation, but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.