SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Will recreational marijuana be sold in Southington?
That question could be answered tonight, because the fate of pot is in the hands of the planning and zoning department.
We know the town council does not want it sold in city, but the planning and zoning department has the final say at least for now.
When the state legalized recreational marijuana last month, lawmakers left the finer details, like where it can be sold, up to the towns.
The town council will take up the discussion and their vote will determine if pot can be sold in town, but there’s a wrinkle.
Planning and zoning chairman Robert Hammersley tells Eyewitness News if roughly 3-4,000 voters sign a petition for a referendum, the issue will automatically be on the ballot in the upcoming election.
We wanted to learn what residents would like.
"There’s too many young kids who would get involved. I really don’t think so. We have an active high school and I don’t think it’s the best thing, because one way or another, I think it’ll find its way down to younger children," Southington resident Orlando Romeo said.
"Whatever people want to do, it’s their business. Not so much mine. I’m okay with whatever they want to do. It’s their call. Not mine," Southington resident Michael Kowalewski added.
But it could be up to voters like Michael.
There is an active push by recreational marijuana supporters to get this on the ballots, but it’s unclear if they have enough signatures to do it.
