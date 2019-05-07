TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Voters headed to the polls in Tolland on Tuesday to decide what's next for a school with a crumbling foundation.
The Birch Grove Primary School has cracks in its foundation.
Officials acknowledged that something had to be done to keep safe the children who go to school there.
"We do have the engineering report that says children shouldn't be in that building any further than the end of this year, the school year," said superintendent Dr. Walter Willett, Tolland Public Schools.
Tests on the entire school foundation revealed the presence of pyrrhotite, a mineral was linked to a crumbling foundations problem statewide.
Renovating "as new" was determined to be the best option, Willett said.
He said the state agreed to pay about half of the $46 million cost. The town is hoping to get federal money too.
"The people of Tolland are voting on a referendum to provide funding for the bond," Willett said.
If it passes, work would start immediately and take about two years.
Students would learn in portable classrooms during construction.
"If it doesn't pass, the community will have to go back to the drawing board," Willett said.
Voters with whom Channel 3 spoke on Tuesday overwhelmingly said they were voting "yes."
"I would definitely like the chance for them to go to a good school," said Brian Carey of Tolland. "if they need to fix it, they need to fix it."
"It's really important to fix it, get it right, and so they're safe," said Mary Allen of Tolland.
They called it money well spent.
"I'm looking at it as not bonding $46 million, I'm looking at saving 52 percent," said Claudette Morehouse of Tolland.
They also encouraged everyone else to get out and vote.
Polls at the town library close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.