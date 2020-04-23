VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police have arrested a father after his 6-month-old child ingested fentanyl.
On January 26, police responded to a home for the report of the child in respiratory distress. The infant was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where it was determined the child was suffering from a life-threatening fentanyl overdose.
The child recovered after spending several days in the hospital.
It was determined the child’s father, Nicholas Rodriguez was a heroin/ fentanyl user and it’s alleged that Rodriguez would use a water bottle cap to prepare his drugs then replace the cap on the bottle after using it.
Police said it’s believed this caused the water to become contaminated with the drug and the child’s mother use the water from the bottle to prepare formula for the infant.
According to police, the child’s mother was not aware the bottle was contaminated.
A few hours after the child finished the bottle is when the child began to suffer respiratory distress and the mother called for an ambulance.
On Thursday, Rodriguez turned himself into police after learning of the warrant and was charged with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, possession of Fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
