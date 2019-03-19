WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A father was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday after his three children called the cops on him.
Police said they received a call just after 7:30 p.m. at the Pit Stop Gas Station on Woodhouse Avenue.
One of the children called 911 to report that her and her two younger siblings were dropped off on the side of the road by their father who was drunk.
When officers arrived, they found the children shivering, crying and scared.
The children told police their father, John Sweeney, had been drinking at a St. Patrick’s Day party.
The kids asked another person to drive them home, but Sweeney insisted on driving them.
According to police, the children said they asked him to pull over due to his drunk driving.
The children walked about one mile to the gas station where they called 911.
Officers found Sweeney on North Street where he was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and DUI.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on March 29.
The children were taken into the custody of their mother.
