BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - A father in Bolton now faces charges in addition to a mother after at least 20 teenagers were at a party in their house where alcohol and marijuana were present.
State police said on Friday that they charged Eric Romkey, 50, with nine counts of permitting a minor to possess alcohol.
Eric Romkey turned himself in to state police on Thursday and was given a court date of Dec. 4 in Rockville.
Read his full arrest warrant here.
Troopers arrested his wife, 52-year-old Alison Romkey, for the same thing earlier this week.
Alison Romkey was a member of the Bolton Board of Education until she resigned on Wednesday, Superintendent Kristin Heckt confirmed.
According to an arrest warrant, the party was held in October, the same night as a school dance.
That night, police pulled over a 17-year-old who was reportedly speeding.
During the traffic stop, police said they found marijuana and alcohol. Further investigation revealed the teen was on his way to a school dance after-party at a home on Shoddy Mill Road, the warrant said.
When the officers arrived at the home, they noticed numerous cars parked in the driveway and "numerous teenagers running away from the house and running inside the house," according to the arrest warrant.
When police knocked on the door, a teenager opened the door and was told "she needs to wake up Eric Romkey and Alison Romkey who were in a nearby bedroom with the door closed."
In the basement, police found about 20 teenagers, along with several bottles of alcohol.
Some of the teens admitted to police that they had been drinking alcohol. Some also turned over marijuana that had been in their possession.
Read Alison Romkey's full arrest warrant here.
