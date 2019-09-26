ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- A father and aunt faced a judge on Thursday after a toddler was found walking on the roof of a home in Ansonia.
It happened on Wednesday at a home on Main Street.
Video of the toddler on the roof and being rescued went viral, and was first seen on the Channel 3 app.
It shows David Hustek’s 2-year-old son on the roof of the house, coming dangerously close to the edge with a 30-foot drop below.
Responding to the 9-1-1 call, Ansonia officers rushed to the house and had to break down the door.
They said Hustek and 20-year-old Sarah Barker, the boy’s aunt, were both inside sound asleep. They had no idea the boy was on the roof.
On Thursday in court, a judge issued protective orders to both Barker and Hustek, meaning they can’t have any contact with the toddler, unless it’s a supervised visit.
The state also wants Hustek to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, and asked for a week’s continuance, adding it’s still investigating and could come back to argue for a higher bond next week.
Right now, he’s free on a promise to appear.
On his way out of court with his family, he did not answer any questions.
In addition to the criminal charges, the building department also condemned the home, saying it had unsafe and unsanitary conditions inside, adding there was no gas, meaning there’s no heat.
Both Hustek and Barker are due back in court, next month.
