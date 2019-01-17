MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man convicted of killing his infant son by throwing him off a bridge is headed to the state's highest court.
Tony Moreno, 24, was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 2017 for throwing 7-month-old Aaden off of the Arrigoni Bridge in 2015.
Thursday, justices are expected to hear arguments about whether or not police made mistakes while interrogating Moreno.
Moreno's attorney, Norm Pattis, said that Moreno was interviewed while medicated at Hartford Hospital after he was pulled from the Connecticut River.
Investigators said he jumped off the bridge himself after tossing over his son.
Court documents said that because Moreno's hands were bound in the hospital bed, he did not execute a written waiver for his Miranda Rights and certain portions of the interrogation were not recorded, including when he orally waived his rights.
In the original trial, Judge Elpedio Vitale denied motions to suppress statements Moreno made, saying he was alert and able when he admitted to throwing the baby off of the bridge.
