ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – One Connecticut family was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to witness the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Robert and Sadie Sanville said they’ve been planning to go since November. Although heightened security changed the way they were able to see the inauguration, they say it was worth the drive.
“We’re experiencing such a monumental moment in history and I wanted to be able to be there and be able to experience it,” Sadie said.
Robert and Sadie drove more than 350 miles from Ellington to witness a moment that will be in history books.
The Sanvilles say it wasn’t what they were expecting when they first decided to go back in November.
“It’s unfortunate in the end because of the events of two weeks ago that we weren’t able to see more of the inauguration,” Robert said.
Sadie, a political science major, and her father made it a point to get there regardless of the roadblocks. They say the streets of Washington D.C. looked like an occupation, with troops patrolling the streets, dozens of roads blocked off, and even subway stations shut down.
“We went down into the Black Lives Matter plaza and we spent most of our time there,” Sadie said.
They say that was the closest they could get to the ceremony, but there was still plenty of action. They were among a sea of Biden supporters, flags, banners, and hopeful energy.
“They had a huge mic set up and a speaker playing the inauguration so we could hear the speeches and such,” Sadie said.
It’s a moment the two say they will never forget.
“It was very positive, very unifying, very conciliatory,” Robert said.
“I just don’t think I’ll be able to forget listening to Joe Biden’s inaugural speech and listening to everyone cheer,” Sadie said.
And a memory they’ll pass on to future generations.
“I think the feeling of optimism and hope is what I would like to pass down to my children and grandchildren,” Sadie said.
Robert says he wants to turn this into a family tradition and he’s hoping they will be back for the next inauguration.
