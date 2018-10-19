BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man who made comments about raping a woman and was scared off by protective gunshots was arrested by Bloomfield police.
Police said Michael Ferrigon, 43, of Bloomfield faces a number of charges for the incident on Thursday afternoon.
They said they were called to a home on Mitchell Drive around 1:15 p.m.
Police secured a firearm and learned that Ferrigon, a man with known mental health and drug abuse issues, was involved.
Ferrigon approached a 30-year-old woman who was sitting in her car. Police said he opened the passenger door and sat in the seat.
Once inside, police said he told the woman that he loved her and wanted to have sex with her. He also said he wanted to marry her.
As the woman tried to leave, police said Ferrigon grabbed her wrist and shouted comments about "having her."
The woman beeped her horn at that point, which prompted relatives to come outside of the house.
She was able to break free and run inside the home.
Ferrigon tried to follow, but was confronted by the woman's father.
A scuffle ensued, according to police.
At that point, Ferrigon reportedly made remarks about wanting to rape the woman.
As Ferrigon and the father wrestled, the father told his wife to get his gun.
The wife retrieved a .44 caliber revolver and the father fired two shots into the air, police said.
The father told Ferrigon that he didn't want to shoot him.
Ferrigon backed down and returned to his home down the street.
Officers found Ferrigon in his own driveway.
They said he was passive-resistant at first, but complied once police showed a Taser.
Ferrigon was charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal attempt at first-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt at home invasion, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.
Police said that the father would not be charged for discharging the weapon.
