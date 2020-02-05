NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The father of a 1-year-old Amber Alert victim is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.
Jose Morales is set to face a judge in New Haven Court for an unrelated case.
Morales is the prime suspect in Vanessa Morales' disappearance as well as in a murder investigation into Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway.
Vanessa was reported missing two months ago.
Police said they remain committed to finding her.
They said she went missing around the same time Holloway was found dead inside their Ansonia home.
Morales was named a suspect in both the disappearance and the murder.
When police searched Holloway's home, they said they could not find a comforter, car seat or backpack.
Family previously told Channel 3 they considered that to be a good sign that Vanessa is out there somewhere, unharmed.
Shortly after Holloway's death, police said Morales was taken into custody on an unrelated weapons charge.
It's for that charge Morales will be in court on Wednesday.
Police said he is cooperating with them as far as the search for his daughter goes.
It is important to note that while Morales is the suspect in both the Amber Alert and murder cases, he has not been charged in either.
