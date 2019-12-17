ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Police have announced a suspect in the disappearance of a 1-year-old girl and the death of her mother.
The investigation into the homicide of Christine Holloway and the disappearance of 1-year-old Vanessa Morales is entering its third week.
Police are now saying Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, 43, is the suspect in the investigation.
Jose was the boyfriend of Holloway.
He has been incarcerated since December 3 on weapons charges. When police searched his New Haven home as part of their investigation, they allegedly found two stun guns, which he’s not allowed to have as a convicted felon.
Vanessa was last seen the day after Thanksgiving. The following Monday, police found her mother, Holloway, beaten to death inside their Myrtle Avenue home.
Vanessa was nowhere to be found and has not been located since.
An Amber Alert was triggered, and since then, investigators have been following up with interviews and chasing leaders.
Police have been searching a number of clothing donation bins in other towns and brought out K9 teams to track potential tips.
Anyone who had contact or saw Jose on Saturday November 20, Sunday December 1, or Monday December 2 is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
