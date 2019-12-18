ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – A man has been named a suspect in the death of his girlfriend and the disappearance of their baby daughter.
It’s been nearly three weeks since anyone last saw Vanessa Morales, which has triggered an Amber Alert.
On Wednesday, Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, faced a judge on unrelated weapons charges.
The court appearance was not connected to the murder investigation of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, or the Amber Alert for his daughter.
Hollway’s family was at court during Jose’s appearance.
Jose said nothing during his quick court appearance.
Ansonia police say the 43-year-old is a prime suspect in the disappearance of Vanessa and the murder of Holloway.
“He’s been questioned, he was cooperating. We were able to get information from him, but we need to continue this investigation. The primary focus right now is finding baby Vanessa and bringing her home to her family,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch, Ansonia Police Department.
The day after police discovered Holloway beaten to death inside her Ansonia home and Vanessa nowhere to be found, investigators searched Jose’s New Haven home.
Inside the First Avenue home, police say they found two stun guns, which Jose is not allowed to have because he is a convicted felon.
New Haven Police charged him with two counts of criminal possession of an electronic defense weapon and since December 3, he’s been locked up behind bars.
As for Vanessa, police believe she is safe and they are stressing they’re not looking to arrest whomever has her, they just want her back with her family.
Police say they want to speak with anyone who had contact with him between Saturday November 30 and Monday December 2.
“We know he was in Ansonia in the area of Myrtle Avenue and we know where he resides in New Have over on First Avenue. We know those two locations definitely. Anywhere from Ansonia to New Haven, if anybody came across him, we’d appreciate the contact,” Lynch said.
Jose remains locked up on a $250,000 bond.
