NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - The body of a man whose child was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found in Newtown.
According to police, 49-year-old Jeremy Richman died of an apparent suicide at Edmond Town Hall, which is a theater and banquet venue on Main Street.
The Newtown Police Department confirmed the death on its Facebook page.
The cause was not released.
Police only mentioned that Richman's death did not appear to be suspicious.
His body was transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, which is expected to be completed by later in the day on Monday.
Police said Richman has an office in the Edmond Town Hall and is the founder of the Avielle Foundation.
Avielle Richman was among the 26 students and staff who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
“This is a heart breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time," said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde, Newtown police.
Sen. Chris Murphy took to Twitter where he called Richman's death horrible and devastating news.
"Jeremy was a good friend and an unceasing advocate for better research into the brain’s violence triggers," Murphy wrote. "He was with me in my office two weeks ago, excited as could be about the Avielle Foundation’s latest amazing work."
Gov. Ned Lamont "Annie and I are heartbroken for the Richman family. Thoughts and prayers just don't feel like enough in times like these. Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow."
Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement, saying "Jeremy Richman's passing is simply devastating. I was proud to call Jeremy a good friend, a dedicated father, an esteemed researcher & an outstanding human being. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him."
This is the third suicide with a mass shooting-related connection to be reported in the last week.
Sydney Aiello, 19, took her own life on March 17, according to her mother. Aiello was a close friend of Meadow Pollack, who was one of 17 people killed in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL last year.
Aiello's mother blamed post traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt.
A second student also committed suicide. The student's name was not released, but police said he was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
Anyone looking for help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's available 24 hours a day.
Another resource is Prevent Suicide CT. More information can be found here or by calling 2-1-1 and pressing 1. If outside of CT, dial 1-800-273 8255.
