NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The father of a UConn student who is wanted in connection with two murders that happened in Connecticut was just arrested last month.
According to court documents, Robert Manfredonia, Peter Manfredonia’s father, was arrested on April 28. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and two counts of illegally giving liquor to a minor.
Newtown police confirmed the arrest, saying Robert Manfredonia had been released on a $50,000 bond and is slated to appear in court in July.
The search is still on for Peter Manfredonia, who is accused of killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers in Willington on Friday, and knew 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead in a home in Derby over the weekend.
Peter Manfredonia is also accused in the abduction of a woman from Eisele’s Derby home. She was later found unharmed in Paterson, N.J.
