WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A student was arrested following a social media school threat in Waterbury.
According to police, Shy'rese Eastwood, 18, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday night after complaints were made about his Instagram posts.
The threats referenced the Waterbury Arts Magnet School and were interpreted as being towards students who went there, police said.
Eastwood was identified by police as a student of WAMS and was taken into custody.
Detectives determined that Eastwood had no immediate access to weapons.
Eastwood was charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening and appeared in court on Friday.
"He's a good kid, you know what I'm saying. Never gets in trouble from the day he was born," said Karl Eastwood, Shy'rese's father, outside of court on Friday.
He added that his son made a mistake.
The judge released Shy'rese on a promise to appear.
Waterbury schools opened as planned on Friday.
A police presence was added to the school to help reduce fears, the police department said.
"All threats involving the safety of students attending Waterbury schools are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated," police wrote in a news release on Friday. "The safety of Waterbury students and the staff of Waterbury schools will not be compromised."
The school district thanked the police department for their efforts on the investigation, saying "As close partners, the District and the Police Department work very closely throughout the school year with the school administration, staff and students of all Waterbury schools to maintain a safe learning environment. We also greatly appreciate the prompt reporting of the concerns in this matter to local authorities. As a school community we all play a role in safety through the reporting of issues which allow District Officials and our Police and service provider partners to address issues promptly.”
