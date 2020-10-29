HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Between 2000 and 2017, nearly 250 people in Connecticut have been killed by their partners, and nearly 4,000 have been seriously hurt.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, it takes a victim seven times to leave before staying away for good.
Here in Connecticut, Thomas Ricky Logan says his daughter Lataysha Logan didn’t get that final chance.
“To look down and have to see her at 20 years old, and to see this man turn off this machine and take her last breath. It was, and still is, the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life,” Logan said.
His daughter Lataysha Logan was a daughter, mother, sister, and a best friend.
Thomas Ricky Logan says her smile would light up the room, and that she adored her family and they adored her back.
“She was outgoing. People loved her. And if you met her once, you didn’t forget her. And she had a strong mindset,” Logan said.
He added that Lataysha was a natural leader, and her potential was boundless.
“I just can't fathom what it would’ve been like to have her around, to see what she finally would’ve grown into, because she was finally getting to know herself,” Logan said.
When she was 15 years old, Logan said his daughter got involved with Jessie Campbell III, the father of her child. He said it was a death sentence.
“She loved him to death. She did. If Taysha could come back here right now, she would give me a hug, and then she would go find him,” Logan said.
On Aug. 26 2000, Campbell shot and killed Lataysha and her friend, outside a home on Sergeant Street in Hartford.
Logan said to this day he feels pain.
“Closure is going to come when I’m gone, and I see her. Then there will be closure. But until then there’s just a hole that’s there. And it doesn’t get any smaller,” Logan said.
The Connecticut Domestic Violence Coalition said one out of every four people will find themselves the victim of domestic violence.
The Coalition’s Executive Officer Karen Jarmoc said people who suspect their loved one is in a violent relationship, to stay connected with that person, and let them know they’re supported.
“Meet them on their front porch. Bring over some cookies or banana bread. Let them know that you want to see them. You care about them,” Jarmoc said.
She suggests people connect with a certified domestic violence advocate who can connect a victim with resources and help them develop a plan.
“These individuals are highly skilled at safety planning, listening, trauma informed, understanding your circumstances, helping you develop a plan best for you,” Jarmoc said.
Logan says 20 years later he is living with the pain of his daughter’s life being cut short, leaving behind endless possibilities, a loving family, and, at the time, her 3-year-old son.
His message is “love doesn’t hurt. If somebody has to put hands on you, and they beat you, and then turn around and say I love you, that’s not love.”
Campbell was sentenced to life in prison.
Jarmoc said domestic violence victims or loved ones can reach out to the Connecticut Safe Connect to contact a counselor or advocate. All calls are confidential.
For more information, call or text 1−888-774-2900, or click here.
