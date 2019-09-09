EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A father and son were arrested in connection with a severely neglected and abandoned dog in East Granby, according to Suffield police.
Jean Cartagena, 22, of Hartford, and his father, Angel Cartagena, face charges for leaving a red and white pit bull to fend for itself in the Town of East Granby.
A resident found the dog and reported it to police.
A local veterinarian said it had multiple areas of fur loss, inflammation and a skin infection on all four of its legs.
The dog's left eye was also swollen shut and had a deep ulcer.
The vet concluded that the conditions had been left untreated for some time.
Investigators from the Suffield Police Department's Animal Control Division, which covers animal protection in East Granby, determined that Jean Cartagena and Angel Cartagena were responsible.
Jean Cartagena mislead an investigator and threatened an officer during the investigation, police said.
On Friday, however, police said he and his father turned themselves in based on outstanding arrest warrants.
Jean Cartagena was charged with interfering with an officer, second-degree threatening and animal cruelty. He was held on a $55,000 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.
Angel Cartagena was charged with animal cruelty and released on a promise to appear in court on Sept. 17.
