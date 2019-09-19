FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people died after falling off a cliff in Farmington, according to police.
The father and son, ages 71 and 30, were riding an ATV in the abandoned Tilcon quarry at 232 Colt Hwy on Wednesday just before 8 p.m.
A third person who was also involved in the incident was the one who dialed 911.
The caller told police that he was riding his ATV with the two victims when they accidentally fell off the cliff.
He had to lead police to the location of the two victims due to the challenging terrain.
The victims, whom police said appeared to be father and son, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identities were not released.
Detectives continue to look into how the fall happened.
