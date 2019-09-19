FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A father and son died after falling off a cliff in Farmington Wednesday evening.
The father and son, 71-year-old Steven Price of Forestville and 30-year-old Mark Price of Plainville, were riding an ATV in the abandoned Tilcon quarry at 232 Colt Hwy on Wednesday just before 8 p.m.
A third person who was also involved in the incident was the one who dialed 911. Listen to the call here.
The caller told police that he was riding his ATV with the two victims when they stopped, but the father and son accidentally fell off the approximately 75-foot cliff when they were standing near the edge.
He had to lead police to the location of the two victims due to the challenging terrain.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dan Siracusa employed both men at Siracusa Mover and Storage in New Britain.
“They're the type of guys that at 2 in the morning, if your house was on fire, they'd be the first ones there,” Siracusa said.
He adds that Mark Price worked for the company for roughly a decade, and was a proud father of his 3-year-old daughter.
“Great father, loved. The sun rose and set on her,” Siracusa said.
Steven price recently retired after 15 years with the company, but still did some odd jobs.
“He was looking forward to doing, you know, more outdoors type things like he did last night,” Siracusa said.
The deaths came as a shock for an office that feels like a family.
“It's surreal, everybody’s sullen, a lot of tears, me included,” Siracusa added.
Detectives continue to look into how the fall happened, but say it appears to have been an accident.
Police also said people shouldn't go to the quarry, as it is private property and is not safe.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-675-2414.
