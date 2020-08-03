HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The country's leading infectious disease expert joined Connecticut's governor for the state's daily COVID-19 news conference.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted Lamont's invitation to join the news briefing.
Dr. Fauci discussed everything from the state of the state to schools reopening.
I appreciate Dr. Fauci for accepting my invitation to join us today for our COVID-19 news briefing to discuss the effects of the virus around the country and its impact on Connecticut. We’ll be getting started at 4PM.Watch live: https://t.co/K7xQp0evwO pic.twitter.com/h6WcsmFnZC— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 3, 2020
With an infection rate hovering around 1 percent for more than a month, Dr. Fauci says Connecticut is in a good place and he says that means schools can and should reopening.
While the numbers in Connecticut remain steady, unfortunately, it's the younger population that's getting infected more.
That fact is a double edge sword because on one hand, the likelihood of people in this age range surviving the coronavirus is higher, but on the other hand, if young people who are not showing symptoms and unknowingly carry the virus and return to schools, it could be the site of a potential flare up.
"There's always a risk, but depending upon the level you're in, my approach has always been the default position should be to tray as best as you possibly can to open up the schools for in-person learning. It's important for the children, for the psychological benefit, and in some places, even for the nutrition of children who rely on breakfasts and lunches for proper nutrition," Dr. Fauci said.
Dr. Faui went on to say opening schools is also crucial for parents so they can continue to work as opposed to doing home-schooling.
He did say the infection rate remains low, there's a very little chance of infection being spread, so he says CT should keep doing what we're doing with masks and social distancing enforcement.
[sarcasm] I hope he's doing the 14 day quarantine before meeting with our beloved governor. Be such a great example of cooperating with health guidance if he did so. [/sarcasm]
Lumpmont is too dumb to follow his own 'guidance'. Typical liberal, gotta figure out which side of their face they are talking out of....
You're not making any sense.
