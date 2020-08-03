HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The country's leading infectious disease expert will join Connecticut's governor for the state's daily COVID-19 news conference.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted Lamont's invitation to join the news briefing, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lamont said Fauci will talk about the effects the coronavirus has been having around the country and the impacts on Connecticut.
Connecticut's total COVID-19 cases stand at 49,810 with 4,432 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
