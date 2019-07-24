MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden’s downtown green is looking brown.
The acres of dried up grass are due to an irrigation issue the city is trying to fix.
When the green officially opened in 2016, it was an oasis of lush, green grass, but now, that’s not the case. It looks brown and dry.
The city would love to be able to water all the grass, but right now, there’s nothing is can do until it gets a faulty irrigation pipe replaced.
The 14 acres of open spaced quickly became the focal point of Meriden, but lately, the place named the green, has been looking brown.
“It’s kind of dried out a little bit, turning brown. I think it should be greener,” Maria Maximenko said.
From dried out grass to a few wilting plants, plenty of people have noticed.
“They were taking care of it, really nice. I don’t know what’s going on now, but it was really nice before,” said Luz Medina.
It turns out, it’s not the city’s fault. The only reason why it’s not watering the green is because it can’t.
When the city tried turning on its irrigation system earlier this summer, it discovered an issue with a pipe, and since then it’s been preventing the city from watering the grass.
On Wednesday, cones from the Water Department had been set up, sectioning off an area where work had been taking place, along with a pile of dirt and an old pipe.
Meriden’s City Council recently authorized the transfer of $50,000 to handle the repair work.
The hope is they can get the contractor in there soon to fix it, so they can start watering the green.
