HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Fay was downgraded to a tropical depression overnight and didn't bring as much rain and wind as initially expected.
Fay will now move to the north of Connecticut as it continues to weaken.
There will be a few lingering showers, but the weather will be hot and humid for Saturday.
"Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the sultry afternoon conditions and they will linger into the evening," said Meteorologist Mike Cameron. " Some storms could become severe with a threat of gusty wind."
The storms will also be capable of producing torrential downpours and flash flooding will be possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of Connecticut in a "marginal" risk area for severe storms.
Temperatures will be in the 80s near 90s during the day.
The storms will settle down on Saturday night.
There is also a chance for a thunderstorm, and concern for severe weather.
"Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. The risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low," Cameron said.
Sunday will also be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
(3) comments
more over hype from WFSB
It looks to me that it is gonna near miss us.
We could use a good soaking but hype is not wet yet.
what is a tropical DOWNSTORM
