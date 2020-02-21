BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - FBI agents continue to search for nearly two dozen guns after a man they arrested failed to comply with his bond condition of surrendering all of them.
The search on Shoddy Mill Road started at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The road was closed for awhile, but was back open by Friday morning.
RELATED: State police search 30 acres for 21 firearms
Michael Gramegna, 42, has been arrested several times on charges such as strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct. As a condition of his release on bond, he was required to surrender all of his registered firearms.
Officials said he didn't.
Investigators have been trying to locate the bulk of the 21 guns. They believe the firearms are still on Gramegna's property.
Neighbors have been watching as state police, FBI agents and a bomb squad canvassed the 30-acre property.
"I actually feel good about that," said Marianne Stowell, a neighbor. "And having the police around to kind of have a presence has been helpful."
RELATED: K9s find ammunition, guns in Bolton man's home
Earlier this month, troopers said they received information that Gramegna was heading to his home despite an active protective order that prohibits him from returning there or possessing weapons.
State police stopped his car and arrested him.
They said K9s found thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, large capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-style rifle.
Troopers said there is no threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.